What’s Happening: Celebrate The Arts, Outdoor Show and Tattoo Festival

Celebrate the Arts: Saturday, March 3

This is a collaboration between Young Audiences Arts for Learning Virginia also known as YAV, Townebank and the Children’s Museum of Virginia. YAV artists will perform at the Children’s Museum of Virginia and there will be hands-on art workshops for the entire family.

When: McDonald Garden Center

Where: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: $10 and Up

Free admission for educator plus guest

Free admission for PTA board member plus guest

$1 off for PTA members.

McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show: Friday – Sunday, March 2 – 4

You will be in awe with the beautiful displays of greenery throughout the area.

There will be dozens of exhibits, vendors and seminars. Where you can learn an arrangement of skills from bee keeping, to growing fruit at your home, even how to rid your yard of garden pests.

When: McDonald Garden Center

Where: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tattoo Festival: Friday – Sunday, March 2 – 4

You can get tattooed by one of the nearly 200 artists who will be on site.

If you’re an artist yourself, there will be seminars available where you can brush up on your skills.

However, it doesn’t end there. Tribute band “Tragedy” will be performing along with other bands.

There’s going to be BMX Stunt team, live mural paintings. The list goes on.

When: McDonald Garden Center

Where: Friday from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: $25 and Up