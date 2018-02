CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two women are wanted for taking clothes from a store in the Churchland area of the city.

Police say on Jan. 28, two women walked into the unnamed store located in the 3100 block of Western Branch Boulevard. They filled several bags with clothes inside the store and then walked out without paying.

If you have any information about the suspects, call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.