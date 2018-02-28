Portsmouth police investigating homicide after walk-in gunshot victim dies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth authorities are now investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting as a homicide after the victim died at the hospital.

Police say Lorenzo Bernat, 26, of Virginia Beach, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen shortly after he walked into Chesapeake General Hospital around 2:40 a.m.

The shooting happened in Portsmouth in the area of George Washington Highway and Victory Boulevard, according to police.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and there’s no information about a suspect or motive at this time. They ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also submit their tips via the new P3 Tips app or via the Portsmouth Crime Line Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/Portsmouthcrimeline. If a tipster’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.