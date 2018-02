VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night involving a truck and a Ford Mustang.

The crash happened in the 3500 block of Holland Road. Dispatchers said they received a call at 10:16 p.m.

They said people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, but couldn’t confirm how many were transported.

Police haven't released further information at this time.