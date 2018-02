WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Williamsburg say they responded to Hornsby Middle School on Monday for a reported threat.

Police say a 14-year-old student made verbal threats while being escorted to the assistant principal’s office. This was after the student had reportedly argued with other students in class. Police say the case is pending.

