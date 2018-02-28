Police: Man drives woman’s car without permission with her child in backseat

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man has been charged after police say he drove a woman’s car without permission while her 1-year-old son was in the backseat.

Suffolk police say a preliminary investigation found the woman had left her son in the car with 31-year-old Kurtis Lamar Barnes.

She did not give him permission to leave the area nor driver her car. Police say the car was found nearby with the child still inside.

Barnes was arrested on charges of kidnapping, child endangerment and an unauthorized use of vehicle.

Police say the child was not injured.