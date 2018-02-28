OBX restaurant looking to help employee hurt in motorcycle crash

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — A restaurant along on the Outer Banks wants to help one of its employees who was recently hurt in a crash.

Pamela Roop was involved in a motorcycle crash last weekend on South Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. She was on the back of the bike when the driver lost control trying to stop at a traffic light.

The owner of Dirty Dick’s is holding a fundraiser on Sunday to help pay her medical expenses. It’s being held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nags Head location.

There is also a GoFundMe setup for Roop.