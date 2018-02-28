Norfolk third-graders get special lesson from Virginia Symphony

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, more than 2,500 Norfolk third-graders delved into the music world, guided by the Virginia Symphony.

At a special concert at Chrysler Hall, students took a closer look at orchestral instruments and music.

They even made music of their own, as they sang and clapped along to the beat.

“What they’ve done to make it more exciting is add the visuals and interactive pieces where the children can move and play, and see things on stage, and even see the music notation as it’s being played,” said Danielle Roby with Norfolk Public Schools.

The Young People’s Concert series is a big part of the Symphony’s education program.

Each year 25,000 students from 11 school districts, private and home school students participate — to expand their horizons and learn the language of music.