Navigation channel to close periodically during Bonner Bridge construction

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — A navigation channel in the Oregon Intlet will close during certain times over the next several months as crews build the Bonner Bridge replacement.

U.S. Coast Guard officials say closures will be posted on a website, and will happen several times a week. The closures are not expected to last longer than two hours.

Officials say these periodic closures will last through May.

Crews broke ground on a new parallel bridge that will eventually replace the aging Bonner Bridge. The $246 million bridge is expected to be open in the fall of 2018.