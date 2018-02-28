Mariners urged to use exercise caution as storm system passes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Mariners in the mid-Atlantic region are encouraged to use extreme caution as a major storm system passes through the region.

A National Weather Service forecast says the storm could bring potential winds in excess of 65 mph and seas exceeding 30 feet to certain offshore areas.

“Our primary concern is ensuring the safety of mariners,” said Lt. Cmdr. Wes Geyer, command center chief, 5th Coast Guard District. “We encourage all mariners to keep an eye on the weather and avoid putting themselves or their loved ones at risk as the storm passes off the coast.”

These are additional tips released by the Coast Guard to help mariners protect themselves, families and vessels:

Stay up to date on the weather as conditions can change suddenly and with little warning.

Secure electronic position indicating radio beacons. If unsecured, an EPIRB can break free from a boat and trigger an emergency signal to the Coast Guard.

Do not go out to sea in a recreational boat when a storm is approaching.

Contact local marinas to ask for advice about securing a vessel.

Ensure boating gear is properly stowed or tied down to avoid causing unnecessary searches by the Coast Guard and other first responders. Life jackets, life rafts and small non-powered vessels are some examples of boating equipment often found adrift following severe weather.