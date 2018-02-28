Man fills up pillowcases with clothes at Stein Mart, walks out store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An unknown man is wanted for larceny after walking into a Stein Mart retail store and leaving with two pillowcases full of clothes.

Police say on Jan. 26 the man walked in the front of the store on Jefferson Avenue around 10 a.m.

The suspect went to the men’s department and took two pillowcases out of his belongings. Police say he walked around the store and filled up the two pillowcases with various clothing items.

After he filled up the pillowcases, he placed them on his shoulder and walked back out the front of the store. A store employee went after him, but he was able to run away.

Witnesses say the man was wearing a vest that resembled a Wal-Mart uniform, according to police.

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect, call the Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.