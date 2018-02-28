Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical Starring Constantine Maroulis

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY ) – He’s a dapper London doctor by day and an evil and mysterious creature at the same time. It speaks to the duality of man. Tony-nominated Constantine Maroulis will play both roles on stage at the Sandler Center for the Arts this weekend at Virginia Musical Theatre’s Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical.

Constantine Maroulis stopped by The Hampton Roads Show to share his thoughts on the production and his new-found love of all things Hampton Roads.

Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical

Starring Constantine Maroulis

March 2 – March 4

Sandler Center for Performing Arts in Virginia Beach

Tickets on sale now at the Sandler Center box office or by calling (757) 340-5446

Visit VMTheatre.org for more information on this show and their exciting season ahead.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Musical Theatre.