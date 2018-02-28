In The Kitchen: Berret’s Oyster Stout-Honey Glazed Salmon Fillet and Seared Sea Scallops

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg outdid himself again in our kitchen. Michael made their March Dinner Special for us. He made Berret’s Oyster Stout-Honey Glazed Salmon Fillet & Seared Sea Scallops with Fresh Asparagus and Creamy Polenta

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

199 South Boundary St – Williamsburg

Berrets.com

Phone: (757) 253-1847

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill.