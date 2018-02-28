Following delays, USNS Spearhead deploys for training mission

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors aboard the USNS Spearhead are on their way to a training mission after delays previously halted their deployment.

Officials with the U.S. Navy said Monday the deployment was pushed back because of an “engineering casualty and poor weather conditions.” Technicians were able to fix the issue, and sailors left Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort under sunny skies on Tuesday.

The Spearhead is going on a three-month training mission called “Continuing Promise” — which officials say provides medical, environmental health, veterinary and humanitarian help in some countries.

Officials say this is the second time the Spearhead has partaken in Continued Promise.

USNS Spearhead Deployment 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sailors aboard the USNS Spearhead leave Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on Feb. 27, 2018 for a three-month training mission called Continuing Promise. (Credit: U.S. Navy/Continuing Promise).