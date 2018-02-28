Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters battled a fire at Enviva’s Port of Chesapeake, on Victory Blvd. in Portsmouth late Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Portsmouth Fire Department, crews responded to 1213 Victory Blvd. just before 11:00 p.m. and found a complex conveyor system on fire, with flames reaching the control rooms, that are at the top of two 200 foot tall storage domes.

The height of structure made it difficult for crews to fight the fire with traditional firefighting methods and extra crews from Norfolk Naval Shipyard were called in.

It took almost 60 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

Crews remained on scene to conduct salvage operations and make sure all hots spots were extinguished.

No injuries were reported and the fire cause of the fire is under investigation.