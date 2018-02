NORFOLK (WAVY) – A night after Salem completed its improbable run to the region championship in Class 5, another beach program produced some later-game drama. Cox High School handed Western Branch just its second loss of the season, winning its first ever region title in Class 6.

Keshawn Lewis grabbed an offensive rebound, dropped in the go-ahead bucket in overtime, and the two-seed Falcons held off the top seed Western Branch 58-54 in overtime.