Authorities searching for missing Middlesex Co. woman

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 23-year-old woman.

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office says Terri Lyn St. John was last seen at her home in Wake, Virginia, early Tuesday morning.

The door of her home was found open and her two small children, a 2- and 3-year-old were found inside.

Deputies were notified around 10:30 a.m. by a family member. Investigators were called out and started working the case as a missing person’s report, saying her disappearance was suspicious.

K9s, and aircraft have been searching for St. John, and deputies have interviewed several people, according to the sheriff’s office.

They ask anyone with information about St. John’s whereabouts to contact them at 804-758-2779.