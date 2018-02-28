2 killed after car hits several trees in Southampton County crash

SEDLEY, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were killed after a car crashed off a Southampton County road on Wednesday and hit several trees.

Southampton deputies were called to the crash on Ivor Road around 2:40 a.m.

Officials say 20-year-old Courtney Marie Bradshaw was driving a sedan, when she ran off the road to one side and over-corrected. The car ran off the other side of the road, striking several trees.

Two other people, 20-year-old Kaleigha Paige Mason and a 27-year-old man, were also in the car at the time.

Officials say none of them were wearing seat belts. Bradshaw and Mason died at the scene, while the man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.