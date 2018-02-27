‘We’re family now’: Dominion Energy workers return from Puerto Rico

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The struggle to restore power to Puerto Rico is still going on five months after Hurricane Maria hit.

About a third of residents are still in the dark.

That’s despite huge efforts, in part by Dominion Energy, to get the lights on.

71 Virginia workers recently returned from a month in Puerto Rico.

Three of them sat down with WAVY.com on Tuesday to talk about the obstacles they faced.

“Working on sides of cliffs, edges of roads, so the condition and the terrain they had to go through was tremendous,” said Field Manager Tommy Irving.

It was literally a jungle out there he said, with iguanas, snakes and poisonous spiders everywhere.

Lineman Wendell Young had to first cut through thick vegetation just to get to poles, then climb 40 feet up them carrying up to 40 pounds of equipment.

“It was fun to get up there and get your hooks in the wood and get up there and look around and see things, you know, to say I climbed poles in Puerto Rico to restore power, you know it’s kinda some bragging rights there.”

Locals called them heroes, “Even though there was a language barrier when they come running out crying and hugging you there was no language barrier you knew — it was heartwarming it made you feel good.” Irving said.

They cooked and shared what little they had with the workers – who gained a new appreciation for home.

“(It) was very humbling for me and it was an experience I will never forget,” Joel Rivera told WAVY.com.

He said sometimes it took several days to restore power to just one customer. “I know that for sure that the stuff that we put back up is definitely in better quality and condition then it was when we went there.”

They returned more than light there, they returned a way of life to more than 2,000 grateful people.

“They offered us their homes and if we ever came back to look them up and come see them we were welcome there as long as we live, we’re family now.”