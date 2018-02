WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle caught fire on Interstate 64, closing travel lanes near Busch Gardens.

The incident happened on the eastbound side of I-64 just past exit 243 toward Busch Gardens.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from viewer photos and on Virginia Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras.

Motorists were seen detouring off the highway at the Busch Gardens exit. Delays were expected in the area.

