CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are facing serious drug charges after being indicted by a grand jury.

55-year-old William Barnes and 24-year-old Andrew Murphy were arrested after police activity at Happy Daze on South Military Highway back in September.

Court documents say they conspired to sell spice under names such as “Black Voodoo,” “Brain Freeze,” and “Dr. Feel Good.”

Investigators say the drugs were sold at Happy Daze and Odds and Ends II.

This went on from April to August of last year.