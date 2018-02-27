Temporary TSA PreCheck center opening at ORF in March

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A temporary TSA PreCheck center is opening next month at Norfolk International Airport.

Airport officials say this “pop-up” center will allow residents to apply for the TSA’s PreCheck program.

The program allows travelers to leave their shoes, light outerwear and belt on when going through security. They can also keep their laptop in its case and keep liquids in a carry-on.

Officials say those interested in the program need to make an appointment online and complete the enrollment in-person.

The precheck center will be open March 19-23, in the arrivals terminal at Baggage Claim #2.