CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say a suspect in a double homicide investigation in Georgia was caught Monday in Chesapeake.

U.S. Marshals say 18-year-old Kevin Sherod Fowler had been on the run since the deaths of two people in Stone Mountain, Georgia on Feb. 9.

Fowler was spotted Monday leaving the home of an associate. Marshals say a task force and Chesapeake police officers arrested Fowler.