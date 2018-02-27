Suspect in 2017 Ocean View homicide pleads guilty

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A suspects charged in connection to a 2017 homicide in Ocean View has pleaded guilty.

The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Monday that Kevin Demetrius Hill pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.

Hill was one of five people arrested after 24-year-old Pedro Cain was shot and killed in May 2017.

Authorities say two others charged in this case have pleaded guilty — Ashanta Denise Parker and Felicia Lian Ries.

Parker pleaded guilty to the same charges as Hill, while Pies pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, conspiracy and use of a firearm in a felony.

Sentencing is set for April 6 for Parker, and March 9 for Pies. The other two people charged, Russell George Barrington and David Barrington, are scheduled to go on trial later this year.

The court will determine Hill’s sentencing on May 11, 2018.