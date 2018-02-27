Students, parents urge VB Schools to bolster security after 22 threats

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Metal detectors at every entrance, frequent active shooter drills and gun violence prevention classes were some of the suggestions made by students and parents at Tuesday’s school board meeting to increase security and prevention efforts.

Since the Feb. 14 shooting inside a Parkland, Fla. high school, there’s been 22 threats of violence made against schools in Virginia Beach, according to police. So far, 11 juvenile students have been arrested.

A pre-teen was arrested Tuesday for threats made online against Great Neck Middle School.

One parent who addressed the school board said her daughter is equipped with a bulletproof backpack because she feels unsafe at school. Her son has a bulletproof binder.

“Even before the latest incident in Florida, she has chosen for this year not to attend pep rallies or sit in the middle of the cafeteria during lunch because she didn’t want to be a sitting duck in case a school was attacked.”

No one at the meeting publicly supported a controversial plan from the White House to arm teachers with guns.

“I have classes with over 30 students. Without guns, that’s still a lot to handle. With guns, careless mistakes are bound to happen,” said one student.

About five people with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America showed up to the meeting in red shirts to raise awareness of the advocacy group’s S.M.A.R.T. program. The acronym promotes securing guns, modeling responsible gun ownership, asking questions about unsecured guns, recognizing the risks of teen suicide and talking about gun violence prevention.

In November, a student managed to get a gun inside Salem High School before taking his own life.

“I feel we need to talk about the issue of guns and kids and safety in our school communities because that’s where the gun violence and gun violence threat is,” said Sibel Galindez, legislative lead for the Hampton Roads group of Moms Demand Action.

One student called the district “complacent” when it comes to school safety.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence says he feels the district’s schools are safe and the recent threats are “reflective of some of the challenges associated with social media [and] some of the challenges associated with mental health in our communities.”

When asked about implementing any changes in response to the threats, Spence said, “I’m not ready to make any comments about that.

Students urged the district to act before another act of violence can occur.

“We want to make our schools more nurturing, more loving and create an environment that brings out joy and love and allows kids to achieve their dreams,” said Sean Diment.