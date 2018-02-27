Student arrested for threat against Great Neck Middle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A student has been arrested for a social media threat made toward Great Neck Middle School, officials with Virginia Beach City Public Schools say.

Spokesperson person Lauren Nolasco said Tuesday that Principal Gene Soltner a message about the threat to families.

In the message, Soltner said there was a social media post referencing violence against the school. The student was identified and arrested.

Good morning, parents. This is Dr. Soltner, principal of Great Neck Middle School. Overnight, we were made aware of a post on social media referencing violence against our school. The student who made the post was immediately identified and was taken into police custody. In addition, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken here at school. Please remind your child that there are serious consequences for anyone who makes a threat – even as a joke. Additionally, I ask that you take a moment to reinforce with your children that we all have a role in keeping our school safe. If they hear or see something that is cause for concern, they should report it to police or adult here are school. Thank you for your help and for your continued support of Great Neck Middle School. I look forward to seeing all of our students in class today.

Police say the student was charged with threatening bodily harm via electronic communication.

The arrest comes after a week in which police and school administrators responded to reports of threats. More than a dozen students were arrested that week.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.