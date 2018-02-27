Shooting victim found in Norfolk State University dorm overnight

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police say they found a man shot inside a dorm at Norfolk State University around 1:00 this morning.

NSU sent out a campus-wide alert about the incident. It said the victim is a student. The alert said the shooting happened inside Babbette Smith South Towers, commonly known as the Twin Towers. Norfolk police say they found the student at the dorm, but are still investigating if the student was actually shot at that location. Investigators say the student was shot in the buttocks. He should recover.

10 on your side shot video from the scene, showing an ambulance and several police cars outside the dorm.

No one else was hurt. Norfolk police and NSU Police are both investigating the incident. If you know anything, call the Crime Line.