Police: Stolen gun recovered during traffic stop in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say a stolen gun was found — and two people were charged — following a traffic stop over the weekend.

Police say the officers stopped an SUV on 16th Street Feb. 24, after the driver failed to dim the high-beams for oncoming traffic.

Officers reportedly saw a suspected marijuana cigarette in the middle console, as well as an open container of alcohol on the floorboard. A gun was also found inside the SUV — which police say was stolen from Hampton.

The driver, 29-year-old Quavan Major, 29-year-old Corey Knightnor and a female passenger were all in the SUV.

Police say Knightnor tried to run as police tried handcuff him, but was detained a short distance later.

Major was released on summonses for charges of possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcoholic container while operating a vehicle and failure to dim high beam headlights.

Knightnor was arrested for charges of receive stolen or aid in concealing firearm, possession of firearm by a felon, concealed weapon, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.