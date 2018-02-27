Police searching for man accused of stealing vehicle, bars of soap

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)– Police are searching for a man accused of stealing a vehicle and bars of soap earlier this month.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from the 2000 block of Old Greenbrier Drive.

Afterwards, a convenience store on the 800 block of Canal Drive recorded surveillance footage of the man entering the convenience store and leaving with three bars of soap.

The Chesapeake Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize him.