Police arrest teen connected to Hampton robberies

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 16-year-old Newport News teenager has been arrested in connection to two January business robberies.

Police say the robberies occurred on Jan. 22 at the 1st Stop convenience store on Executive Drive and the Citgo Gas Station on Briarfield Road.

Investigators say in both cases the suspect entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money.

The teenager was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of wearing a mask in public.