‘Opportunity fair’ coming to Chesapeake for teens, young adults

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Opportunity Inc. and the Youth Career Center of Hampton Roads are holding an event later this week to help teens and young adults with employment, volunteer and post-secondary education opportunities.

The NextGen Opportunity Fair will be held Thursday, March 1, at the Chesapeake Conference Center from 6-8 p.m.

The fair will feature more than 50 area businesses and organizations, and it’s free for teens and young adults ages 16-24 — as well as vendors.

If you’re looking for work, you’re encouraged to bring copies of your resume.

Also, dress to impress and be prepared for interviews onsite.

Participating businesses and organizations include: AAA Pools, Autobell, GameStop, Girl Scouts of Colonial Coast, Jimmy Johns, Norfolk State University, Ocean Breeze, Regent University, Sentara Healthcare, The Virginia Zoo, Waffle House, YMCA, among several other vendors.