Official: Homeowners find ‘military ordnance’ in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Homeowners in Newport News found a “military ordnance” inside their home, officials say.

Chief Wesley Rodgers of the Newport News Fire Department say crews were called to a home on Keith Road around 9 p.m.

Rodgers said the owners were doing renovations to the house when they found the device. The fire department and a bomb squad removed the device, while the house was evacuated.

Rodgers said it was confirmed to have been a military ordnance, and was taken to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.