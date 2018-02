PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An employee was injured Tuesday morning while they were working on the USS San Francisco at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Shipyard spokesperson Terry Davis tells WAVY.com the employee was injured around 9 a.m. The cause of their injury is being investigated.

The San Francisco is currently being converted to a Moored Training Ship, and has been there since January 2017.

