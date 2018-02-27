Norfolk to remove ‘love locks’ in Ghent, citing desire to end grand jury process

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk has decided to temporarily remove the “love locks” from the Hague Bridge in Ghent as it weighs whether or not to allow them in the future.

The city says the decision was made in order to end a grand jury process into the matter, which started after a group of disgruntled anti-lock residents decided to take the issue to court.

The residents claim the locks, roughly 100 in total, are a safety hazard and an eyesore. Those in opposition cited a Virginia code that says only five or more complainants are needed to petition a judge to create a grand jury to investigate a “public nuisance.”

WAVY has been following the debate over the locks, which residents say starting popping up in 2014, for years.

Norfolk officials say the locks will be removed on Wednesday, Feb. 28, around 8 a.m., and the removed locks will be stored. Those who wish to retrieve a lock are directed to visit Norfolk’s Public Works Operations located at 2205 McKann Avenue during normal business hours. Residents are asked not to put any more locks on the bridge until the city council decides whether or not to allow them.

A month ago, Norfolk Deputy City Attorney Adam Melita stated at a hearing that the city had no intention of removing the locks.

“The Court imagines several Department of Public Works employees with bolt cutters could remove the locks in less time, with less convenience (including the inconvenience to any city officials the grand jury may subpoena) – and at far less -expense than it will take for a grand jury and its counsel to discharge their duties in this matter,” Martin wrote in the order.

According to court documents, Judge Everett A. Martin, Jr. stated in his order the bridge is considered a highway under common law and individuals don’t have the right to place any obstructions on it.

“To many, this case is silly,” said Martin in the order, “The Court understands, but does not entirely share, that sentiment.”

Other cities across the world have dealt with this same “love lock” issue, including Paris, New York and even Portland, Maine.

This story will be updated.