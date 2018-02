KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A new Publix Super Market is set to open in the Outer Banks.

The company says its newest location will open Feb. 28 on North Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills. Publix has several locations across North Carolina, but this will be the company’s first in the Outer Banks.

The first Publix in the Hampton Roads region was announced for Williamsburg late last year.

The Kill Devil Hills store is officially scheduled to open at 7 a.m.