Man to serve over 24 years in I-264 road rage incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina man is facing more than 24 years in prison for his part in a road rage incident on Interstate 264.

David Arthur Costa, 43, and 30-year-old Jennifer Marie Costa were arrested in April 2017 after a driver was stabbed and hit by a car on I-264.

The Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle said Costa was sentenced Tuesday to 65 years in prison with 40 years and 8 months suspended — leaving 24 years and 4 months to serve.

A Judge ordered Costa to pay $15,000 for the driver’s medical bills, and $9,000 in lost wages. Jennifer Costa is scheduled to be sentenced March 28.