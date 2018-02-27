Landstown girls defeat Ocean Lakes 55-31 for back-to-back 6A region titles

NORFOLK (WAVY) — For the second consecutive year, the Landstown High School girls basketball team has won the 6A region championship. The Eagles defeated fellow Beach school Ocean Lakes 55-31. Junior Alyssa Norris led the Eagles with 17 points, including four-three pointers. Sophomore Madison Edge added 13 points for the Eagles who will play James River in the first round of the Class 6 state tournament.

“This was one of our goals at the beginning of the season,” Norris said. “We won it last year, so we wanted to come back and win it again.”

Landstown lost in the state semifinals last year.

“Championships are hard to come by,” coach Vic Rosado said. “To get a regional championship, we are excited. Excited for the girls that haven’t won it before and it’s awesome.”

While Ocean Lakes settles for second place, the Dolphins still advance to the state playoffs, they play Cosby on Friday.