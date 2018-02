PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fusion Melange is not only a catering company, but a pop up restaurant. Today Ariette Jeanisca talked about when she will be ready to serve you, and what you will find on the menu.

Fusion Melange

Catering Company

(757) 809-6317

FusionMelange.com

Facebook, Twitter & Instagram @FusionMelange

Pop-Up restaurant

March 10th from 6pm to 10pm

Now Your Cooking Culinary Studio

1128 N. Battlefield Blvd – Chesapeake

