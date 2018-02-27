Get Ready to Garden!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If the warm weather last week and over the weekend gave you a bad case of spring fever, you’ll find plenty of inspiration to get your garden growing at the 25th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show.
McDonald Garden Center’s gardening genius Mike Westphal joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with details.
25th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show
Friday – Sunday 9am to 6pm
1144 Independence Blvd – Virginia Beach
You can find directions, details and a full listing of exhibitors and seminars on McDonaldGardenCenter.com
