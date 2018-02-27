Funeral home still operating on land bought by VDOT for I-64 expansion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An eminent domain case in Virginia Beach continues to be anything but a smooth ride for VDOT.

Last year, VDOT paid the Altmeyer Funeral Home $4 million for their property. That land stands in the path of I-64’s interchange expansion.

But as of now, the business is still operating on the property, even after the payout.

The Altmeyer Funeral Home has operated at the location on Greenwich Road for more than 20 years.

But this year, that home is on VDOT property.

“The jury awarded Dignity Funeral Services $4 million for the property and in December the check was sent to their attorney,” said VDOT spokesperson Paula Miller.

Miller said they asked the funeral home to relocate since that day and reached out to work out an exit date.

But she said they’ve got no word back. This Tuesday, they’re still operating on what’s now VDOT property.

“If we don’t have this property come May 1, the contractor could hold the state responsible for $6,300 per day for the first 90 days,” Miller said.

In the morning, VDOT crews came to the business and put out notice signs. After April 30, VDOT will take over the land.

People from inside the funeral home took notice, but Altmeyer’s attorney Joe Waldo said that’s for the courts to decide.

“You have to pay a property owner for their property,” Waldo said. “But when you have a working business that employees and families depend on, both state and federal law requires you to relocate that business.”

Miller said they’ve reached out to Altmeyer about relocation.

“We have tried to communicate with them about those benefits that they may be entitled to, and they have yet to contact us about the benefits,” Miller said.

Waldo disagrees. He said he hasn’t heard from VDOT. But he said the funeral home is in the process of moving.

“Altmeyer’s building that they are moving into has not been finished,” Waldo said. “As soon as that’s finished they will move into it.”

The question is: will that building be done before construction moves to the Altmeyer’s door step?