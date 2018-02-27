‘Large infestation’ of bed bugs found at Elizabeth City shelter

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A bed bug infestation has caused a homeless shelter in Elizabeth City to close.

City Manager Rich Olson said this is the second time the Visions of Hope Emergency Shelter and Outreach Center has had to close because of bed bugs. The first incident happened a little less than two years ago.

In his weekly update on Feb. 23, Olsen said an exterminator found “a large infestation” of bed bugs.

Olsen said in the update it is expected to cost $1,700 to address the issue. The shelter will need to be vacated for “at least 30 days.”

The shelter’s director is looking for alternative housing for people who were sheltering there.