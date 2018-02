CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was rescued after his car overturned and crashed into a power pole in Chesapeake.

Police say officers and firefighters were called to the crash on Campostella Road around 9:30 a.m.

The driver was trapped inside his car until firefighters got him out. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was issued a summons for reckless driving.