Caught on camera: Man hides cocaine in police department ceiling

OMAHA, Neb. (WATE/CNN) – Police say a crime suspect had cocaine on him while sitting in an interrogation room in Omaha, Nebraska. He tried to stash the drugs in the ceiling so officers wouldn’t notice, but the entire thing was caught on camera.

Thomas Hartman, 25, initially told detective his brother robbed him. However, detectives discovered his brother was actually on the other side of town at the time of the supposed robbery.

While police were charging Hartman with false reporting his girlfriend, 17, was in another room talking to detectives about sex trafficking. She said she was doing sexual favors in exchange for money under her boyfriend’s direction.

An hour and a half later, Hartman stacked a chair on a table and put his hands in the ceiling. When officers caught him in the act, they thought he was trying to escape. When the officer searched the ceiling, he found another man’s wallet, but missed a bag of cocaine that fell to the ground. A technician found the cocaine when she came through to clean the room.

Hartman was sentenced to a nine-month probation for drug possession. However, he is currently being held at a state diagnostic and evaluation center on drug and terrorist-style threat charges.