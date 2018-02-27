PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You may not know her name, but you definitely know her songs. Singer-songwriter Carole King’s music spans decades and genres and it all comes together in the Grammy and Tony Award Winning “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

Elena Ricardo plays Carole King in the musical that is coming to Norfolk and she joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us all about this exciting show.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

Tuesday, March 13 – Sunday, March 18

Chrysler Hall – Norfolk

Tickets on Sale Now!

Scope Arena Box Office, Ticketmaster Outlets or by phone at (800) 745-3000

Visit SevenVenues.com for more information

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by SevenVenues.