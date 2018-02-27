Arming teachers? Local education association, gun range manager discuss controversial issue

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The shooting of 17 people at a Florida high school earlier this month is fueling the conversation over arming teachers.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted his support of arming educators to prevent school shootings from occurring, like the one that happened on Valentine’s Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

President Trump tweeted that the educators “must be firearm adept and have annual training,” and should get yearly bonuses for this.

One local education association says arming teachers would just another burden for teachers, who already have so much they have to focus on.

“It does increase the burden on the teacher. Not only again now to prepare their lessons and everything else they need to do, but in order to protect everyone, they need armed training,” said Kelly Walker, who is the president of the Virginia Beach Education Association.

Walker has worked in the education field for 27 years and has seen firsthand how security in schools changed after the Columbine High School massacre and the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Walker says resource officers and drills were implemented.

Walker says she believed the momentum we’re seeing in Florida would’ve happened after the Sandy Hook Massacre, in which 27 people, including 20 children, died.

“In our society, children don’t have a lot of rights. They don’t have a lot of voice per say. I think this has been a wake-up call for many, saying ‘hey look, enough is enough,’ ” she said.

Walker says she doesn’t believe teachers should be armed for a number of reasons, including liability and teachers’ response to these emergencies.

“Police and others face life and death on a regular basis. If we started arming teachers, they’re not trained to face those same stresses,” she said.

Ray Furr, who is the manager of Superior Guns & Range and a concealed carry class instructor, says it would require a lot of time and resources to teach teachers.

“When you’re in a situation, when you have all these students in the classroom and other teachers, individuals, and confusion, you just have to have specialized training. It’s law enforcement-type training,” Furr said.

Furr says specialized training could take up to six months and cost thousands of dollars, plus educators would have to constantly practice at the gun range.

Walker says having guns in school would be like having a “police state” atmosphere and would take away from the learning environment.

She believes that Virginia Beach has done a great job of securing schools by locking the doors, even during the school hours, requiring staff to have badges to access the facilities, having buzzer systems at the front office to screen visitors, and preparing for emergencies through drills.

But Walker says it’s also important to look at the stigma of mental health when discussing the future of school safety.

She believes getting rid of the stigma behind getting help and taking medicine can cut down on violent attacks.

And to do that, teachers need smaller class sizes so they can connect more with students and identify those with struggles.

“Everything that happens in our society is reflected in our schools. As teachers continue to train and adapt to what’s in our communities. I think that until society changes some of these issues, it’s not going to happen within our schools. We’re going to have to wait and see what happens,” Walker said.

Walker says teachers across the country will be wearing orange in solidarity to show victims in Florida that they’re with them.