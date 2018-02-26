Woman charged after seating dispute leads to gunfire in NC movie theater

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville police have made an arrest in connection with gunfire Friday night at an AMC Theater.

Police say 30-year-old Shameeka Latrice Lynch of Tarboro surrendered at the Pitt County Detention Center Saturday evening.

Lynch is charged with one count of discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Lynch is currently at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said they received reports of an active shooter at the AMC Theater on Firetower Road around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Within minutes, officers arrived and entered the theater.

Holtzman said a dispute over seating arrangements appears to have led up to the shooting.

“That dispute quickly turned into a pistol being pulled out and at least one shot being fired off into the ceiling,” Holtzman said.

The shooting took place in theater two. Ryan Query and his wife were just four theaters down at the time watching Black Panther. He said armed officers entered the theater and informed them they needed to evacuate.

“About every 5 steps there was an officer with an assault rifle and fully armored,” Query said.