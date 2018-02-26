Virginia Senate committee votes in favor of ‘Ashanti Alert’ bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The “Ashanti Alert” bill is continuing to move through the Virginia General Assembly, after a Senate committee voted in favor the bill.

The bill — which has been making its way through the House of Delegates — would setup an Amber Alert-type of system for “critically missing” adults.

According to the bill, this means adults who are missing, believed to have been abducted and whose “disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.” The public would receive notification of these missing adults — not unlike the current Amber and Silver alert systems.

Del. Jerrauld “Jay” Jones, of Norfolk, drafted the legislation last November. It is named for 19-year-old Ashanti Billie, who was abducted from Joint Expeditiary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, and was later found dead in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Eric Brown, retired Navy veteran, is charged with Billie’s abduction.

The Virginia Courts of Justice Committee voted 15-0 Monday in favor of the measure.

If passed and signed into law, it’s expected to cost the state $50,000 — but that money would help Virginia State Police update their computer systems for the program.

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Va) and other members of the House of Representatives introduced the idea of the “Ashanti Alert” at the Congressional level earlier this month.

