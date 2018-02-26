Survey: Residents ‘love’ surf park idea for old dome site

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Results of a recent survey show Virginia Beach residents appear to “love” the idea of a surf park for the old Dome Site.

The city launched a survey earlier this year to gauge different aspects of possible development at the site. At the moment, officials are exploring a proposal backed by Pharrell Williams would include a year-round surf park, a live music venue and restaurants.

In the survey, residents were asked about the possibility of bike rental stations, parking (both for cars and bikes) and entertainment ideas.

The some-2,300 people who responded appeared to be most excited about the surf park and live music. There were strong responses, too, for public parking, bicycle parking and drop-off/pick-up zones for ride sharing.

