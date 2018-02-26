Sheriff reminds drivers about Move Over Law after deputy hit at traffic stop

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Northampton County deputy is recovering after he was hit at a traffic stop.

It all started in Exmore, where police were chasing a reckless driver. After about four miles on route 13, dash cam video shows Northampton County Deputy Roger Pike stopping to help — and getting hit.

“As it hit the back quarter panel of the vehicle, it came down, bounced off and hit onto the driver’s door and of course spun over into the median strip,” said Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty. “Speaking to some of the other officers that were involved there from the Exmore Police Department, when they turned around, they certainly thought the worst.”

Doughty says the traffic stop happened in the right lane. “He had just put the car in park, he was attempting to get out,” said Doughty. “He had his left foot on the pavement and as he was exiting the vehicle, he was struck from behind on the back driver side of the car and the impact continued down.”

The driver of the second car never moved over, which is a law in Virginia.

“You see blue lights, red lights, amber lights, take a moment, slow down, try to assess the situation and decide which lane you need to move into to give our first responders the space they need to do their job,” Doughty said.

He says a simple lane change can determine whether law enforcement goes home or to the hospital.

“Scary to think it could’ve been a lot different if he was standing outside of his vehicle,” Doughty said. “Or if he hadn’t been there for the other two officers that were on the traffic stop, what would’ve happened to them?”

The “what if” question continues to haunt everyone involved.

Exmore resident Robert Giddens, who hit Pike’s car, has been charged with a two counts of failing to yield right-of-way to a stationary emergency vehicle.

New Jersey resident Brenda Flores, the driver from the traffic stop, has been charged with felony eluding law enforcement and reckless driving. She is being held at the Eastern Shore Regional Jail.