Sen. Tim Kaine hosting gun violence round table in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Senator Time Kaine plans to hold a round table discussion in Richmond Monday morning on how to improve school safety.

This comes in the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Valentines Day. 17 students and adults died at the school’s campus.

Kaine will meet with parents from the Richmond chapter of Moms Demand Action, a nonpartisan grassroots movement of mothers from across the country, demanding action to address gun violence.

As Governor of Virginia, Kaine helped strengthen the background record check system following the tragic shooting at Virginia Tech. He also has introduced and supported legislation on gun control, including bills to improve the background record check system, expand access to mental health services and place responsible limits on combat-style weapons and high-capacity magazines while in the senate.

Kaine’s round table is in Richmond at 10:15 a.m. at the Sun Trust Center on East Main Street.